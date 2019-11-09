Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PGRE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,996. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 392,972 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 723,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 114,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 67.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

