Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,240,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 21,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.00.

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.95. 357,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,177,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,808. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

