Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,224,000 after acquiring an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.41. 1,220,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,778. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $62.61 and a one year high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

