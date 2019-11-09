Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $4,162,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 115,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248,143.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,271,598.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.29. 852,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.03. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.95.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.