Parallel Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.91. 1,578,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average is $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.