Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. 1,667,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,244. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

