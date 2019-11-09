Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,997,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.95.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.