Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,963. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.84 and a twelve month high of $115.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.