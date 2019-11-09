Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,289 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 490.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.75. 348,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $199.83 and a 52 week high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.