Paradice Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Luxfer comprises about 3.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Luxfer worth $41,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $32,943,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $4,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Luxfer by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 165,327 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,740,000.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 107,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

