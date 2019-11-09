Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

PARR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 329,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,550. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $775,622.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

