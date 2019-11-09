Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,613 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,336,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,317,000 after acquiring an additional 349,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,994 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $61,926,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14,574.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 926,349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 392,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,808. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24.

