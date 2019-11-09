Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 2,673 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 201,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 1,025,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,464. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.