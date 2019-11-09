Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.92 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,941. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.