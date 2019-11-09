Papp L Roy & Associates Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,529 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,978,000 after purchasing an additional 797,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 564,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,636. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $73.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

