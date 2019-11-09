Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,378 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,055,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,788,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $346,916,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.97.

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.99. 1,085,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

