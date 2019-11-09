Pamela G. Bailey Sells 7,446 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 112.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Integer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at $7,786,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

