Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.97, approximately 2,496,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,588,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 153,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

