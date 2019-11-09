Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OVID stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 4,374,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

