Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at Williams Capital

Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $60.00 price target on Otter Tail and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of OTTR opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

