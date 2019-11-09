Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) VP Sells $339,074.00 in Stock

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $339,074.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:OSK opened at $90.07 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 255.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.68.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

