ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ORGANIGRAM-TS stock opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

