Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 82,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 5,800 acres located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Orefinders Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orefinders Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.