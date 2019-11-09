Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 19 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ORC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.93%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

