Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 492.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sapiens International by 418.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Sapiens International by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,169. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

