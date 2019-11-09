Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 639 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $47,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 175,270 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 608.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 149,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 128,027 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.