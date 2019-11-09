Opus Capital Group LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,770,000 after purchasing an additional 878,222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,273,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,593,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,377,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,641,000 after acquiring an additional 115,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,249,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 314,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,814,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,476,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $53.95.

