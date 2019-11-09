Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,505,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,310,000 after acquiring an additional 196,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.80. 2,326,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $284.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.