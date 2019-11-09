OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Acquires $51,900.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00.

OPRX opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $170.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

