OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Acquires $51,900.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00.
OPRX opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $170.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
