Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

APS stock opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.02.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director William Glenn Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,142.68.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

