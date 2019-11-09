Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,780 Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

