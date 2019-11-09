Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,161,000 after buying an additional 554,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 176.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,481,000 after buying an additional 744,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,130,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,429,000 after buying an additional 44,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,286,000 after buying an additional 119,088 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,919,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. CL King initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

RHI opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.