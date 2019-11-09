Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

TEL stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

