Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.06 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.26.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $185,371.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $527,460. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

