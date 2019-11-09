Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,468 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Viacom by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.