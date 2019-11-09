Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,872,000 after buying an additional 5,180,855 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,450,000 after buying an additional 2,899,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,545,000 after buying an additional 2,412,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,861,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,643,000 after buying an additional 1,374,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

