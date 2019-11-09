Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Shares of ATR opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

