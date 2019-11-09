Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,153 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,978 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 59.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $6,064,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,012,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,755 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

