Open Platform Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $943,980.00 and $1,545.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00224146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01462669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00120577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,442 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

