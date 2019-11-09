Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 719,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,223. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

