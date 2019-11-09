ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

