One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) versus Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Critical Review

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of One Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Group Hospitality 3.68% 34.06% 5.30% Jack in the Box 9.78% -18.59% 13.30%

Volatility and Risk

One Group Hospitality has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for One Group Hospitality and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jack in the Box 2 3 7 0 2.42

One Group Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $93.55, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given One Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than Jack in the Box.

Dividends

Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. One Group Hospitality does not pay a dividend. Jack in the Box pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Jack in the Box’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Group Hospitality $85.60 million 1.12 $3.27 million $0.12 27.75 Jack in the Box $869.69 million 2.51 $121.37 million $3.79 22.30

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than One Group Hospitality. Jack in the Box is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

