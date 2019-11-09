Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 9.8%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares dropped 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 1,301,573 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 201,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

