Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

