OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 29,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,424. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFS. ValuEngine downgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

