Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Obseva has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Obseva by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Obseva by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

