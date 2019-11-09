NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.45.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,941. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $5,085,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,931 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

