NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $162.89

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and traded as high as $164.95. NWF Group shares last traded at $164.85, with a volume of 6,782 shares changing hands.

NWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

