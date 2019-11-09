NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. NV5 Global updated its FY19 guidance to $3.18-3.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.42-3.98 EPS.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $16.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,430. The firm has a market cap of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,831.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $93,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,247 shares of company stock worth $2,783,424. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

