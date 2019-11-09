Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Trading Down 0.5%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.63, approximately 1,522 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5,563.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

